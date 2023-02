Binance va suspendre temporairement les virements bancaires en dollars dès mercredi

L’exchange de cryptomonnaies Binance a annoncé que dès mercredi 8 février, les virements bancaires libellés en dollars ne seraient plus possibles de manière temporaire :

From February 8th, we will temporarily suspend all USD bank transfers.

Only a small proportion of our users will be impacted by this and we are working hard to restart the service as soon as possible.

All other methods of buying and selling crypto remain unaffected.

— Binance (@binance) February 6, 2023