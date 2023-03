Non, MetaMask ne proposera pas d'airdrop le 31 mars prochain

Publié hier, l’avertissement incite les utilisateurs à la prudence en ce qui concerne des promesses d’aidrop :

🚨There are quite a few false rumors going around about a MetaMask snapshot/airdrop/etc. on March 31.

These rumors are not only false, but they are dangerous. They create opportunities for scammers and phishers.

Please be on the lookout for fake sites in the coming days🙏

— MetaMask 🦊💙 (@MetaMask) March 28, 2023