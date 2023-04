L'exchange Bitrue a subi un hack à 23 millions de dollars

L'exchange de cryptomonnaies asiatique Bitrue, apprécié de certains traders du token XRP, a annoncé que l'un de ses hot wallets avait été compromis.

1/4: We have identified a brief exploit in one of our hot wallets on 07:18 (UTC), 14 April 2023. We were able to address this matter quickly and prevented the further exploit of funds. We take this matter seriously and are currently investigating the situation. pic.twitter.com/QioPHSB2DM

— Bitrue (@BitrueOfficial) April 14, 2023