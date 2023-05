Cryptomonnaies : Grayscale lance une nouvelle structure et dépose un enregistrement pour 3 ETF

Mardi, Grayscale a annoncé la création du Grayscale Funds Trust et tant que Delaware statutory trust (DST). :

NEW TODAY: We’re proud to announce the formation of Grayscale Funds Trust, a Delaware statutory trust structure that enhances our capabilities as a global asset manager.

Investors want and deserve access to future-forward investment opportunities, and Grayscale Funds Trust will… pic.twitter.com/qEeqwWHNSe

— Grayscale (@Grayscale) May 9, 2023