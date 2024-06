Le géant du minage Marathon Digital Holding, coté au NASDAQ sous le symbole MARA, a dévoilé mercredi qu’il minait désormais activement Kaspa (KAS) :

Today we're announcing that we have been actively mining Kaspa.

Diversification has been key to our investments in energy solutions and tech innovations, and it remains crucial in our digital asset compute operations. Read the full press release: https://t.co/rwiXIJCx7q

— MARA (@MarathonDH) June 26, 2024